Niger State government on Wednesday added its voice in condemning what it termed unprovoked attacks on Nigerians in South African. It, therefore, wants the Federal Government to take actions that will protect citizens, particularly students wherever they live world over.

Secretary to Niger State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, said this when he granted audience to the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Joint Campus Committee, Niger State Axis, led by its Chairman, Hussaini Jamilu Ebbo.

The SSG condemned the unwarranted and continuous killing of Nigerians by their supposed South African brothers not minding the role and contributions of Nigeria to the liberation of South Africa during the days of apartheid.

Matane told the NANS delegation, who were in his office to register their displeasure over xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa and their plans to stage a peaceful protest over the latest murder of a Nigerian student, 17 year Chinonso Dennis Obiajulu, that Nigeria would no longer watch as its citizens are mowed down every now and then by host countries.

The Niger State government scribe warned of the dire consequences of incessant attacks on Nigerians who are going about their legitimate duties as students or business men across South African cities the trend would no longer be condoned.

Matane said he cannot understand why the South African government would always come up with flimsy excuses on why Nigerians living in that country cannot feel safe and, therefore, wants the South African government to double efforts at forestalling further killings of Nigerians.

The SSG recalled the role Nigeria played during the apartheid days when Nigerian government and entire citizenry supported the anti-apartheid movements, which eventually led to dismantling apartheid regime and liberated South Africa after over 100 years and wondered why the same country is killing Nigerians living in their nation.