Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger, on Thursday approved the release of over N60 million for provision of relief materials for victims of flood in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

He gave the approval when delegates from the communities submerged by flood visited him to solicit government assistance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation led by Alhaji Ibrahim Yawa had appealed to the governor to come to the aid of the victims who had been rendered homeless in the area.

Yawa disclosed that over 30 communities in Mokwa Local Government area were submerged by flood, and that the farmlands, livestock and houses were destroyed.

The governor directed the state commissioner of finance to release the money with immediate effect to the state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) for relief materials for the victims.

He said the relief materials such as rice, maize, clothing, oil and other essentials should be provided for victims to ease their suffering.

Bello directed that the affected communities should be moved to a new location for safety of their lives and property.

He directed members of the communities affected by communal dispute in Pata-Katcha Market and Mokwa to return to their communities, saying that security personnel would be mobilised to ensure peace in the area.

The governor directed Alhaji Ibrahim Isah, Secretary to the State Government, to ensure that the report submitted by the committee established to investigate the cause of the crisis was fully implemented.