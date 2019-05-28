<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Niger Government has approved N530 million for the establishment of Teachers Professional Development Institutes in two zones of the state.

Hajiya Fatima Madugu, the state’s Commissioner for Education, made the disclosure at a news conference on the outcome of the valedictory session of the state’s Executive Council Session in Minna on Tuesday.

She explained that the centers would be located in Agaie in Zone A and Nasarawa-Kainji in Zone C, adding that the centers would help decongest Maraban-Dandaudu center in Zone B.

Also, Mr Dan-Malam Nasara, the state’s Commissioner for Justice, said the state Governor Abubakar Bello, had assented to two bills on the establishment of Teachers Professional Development institutes and Niger State House of Assembly Service Commission.

He said that the governor also approved the prohibition of unauthorised use of steroids on animals.

Nasara noted that the penalty for anyone caught administering animals with such harmful substances was six months imprisonment or payment of a fine of N250,000.

He said that veterinary doctors would be directed to check the animals to ensure total compliance.

Similarly, Alhaji Mamman Musa, Commissioner for Water Resources, said the state government was going into Public Private Partnership with AG Gold Nigeria Limited to build the Suleja water treatment plant.

He said the company would spend N26. 2 billion for the project, adding that the partnership was for the company to build, own, operate and transfer to the state government.

Musa said the effort was for government to provide potable water for the people of the area.