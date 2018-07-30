The Niger State Government has approved N51.4 million for furnishing of kitchens in three schools in the state.

Hajiya Fatima Madugu, the state Commissioner for Education, disclosed this on Monday at the end of the weekly State Executive Council meeting in Minna.

She said that Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger approved the three schools out of the nine renovated last year to benefit from the first phase of this initiative.

Madugu mentioned the schools to include: Government Girls Secondary School, Kontagora, Government Science School, Izom and Government Girls Secondary School, Bida.

“The kitchens in these schools will be furnished to use energy stove for cooking alongside other modern kitchen equipment.

“The three schools are in the first phase out of the nine schools renovated last year by the state government, other schools will be furnished in the other phases,” she said.

Madugu said that the kitchens would be upgraded to meet modern standard as well as ensure good hygiene in boarding schools.