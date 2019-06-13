<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Niger state has gotten its first female Head of Service as Governor Abubakar Sani Bello approves the appointment of the Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Head of Service (HOS) and his Chief Of Staff (COS).

The announcement of the appointments was contained in a statement issued by Musa Rogo Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary, Special Duties overseeing General Services.

The Governor approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane as the new Secretary to the Government of Niger State, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe as the new Chief of Staff to the Governor and Hajiya Salamatu Abubakar as the new Head of Service of Niger State.

According to the statement, the appointments of Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe and Hajiya Salamatu Abubakar to these positions are based on merit, proven integrity and outstanding record of performance in their previous assignments.

The Permanent Secretary stressed that the SSG, COS and HOS are expected to bring their knowledge, administrative skills and wealth of experience to bear in the performance of their new assignments by working assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in them.

“The Governor congratulates them on the appointments and wishes them success and Allah’s guidance in the performance of the arduous duties of their Offices.”

The new Head of Service, Hajiya Salamatu Abubakar is the present Permanent Secretary, Establishment in the Office of Head of Service of Niger State.

The new Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane was the former Head of Service of Niger State and Commissioner of Agriculture while Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe was the immediate past Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.