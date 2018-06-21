Following the outbreak of cholera in Niger State, the state government has earmarked about N25 million to fight the disease that has so far claimed 20 lives and 30 others in critical condition in various hospitals across the state.

Over 120 persons have been reported affected since the outbreak of the disease in four local government areas of the state four days ago.

The affected councils included Gbako with 15 cases, Lavum with 21 cases, Katcha with 10 cases and Bida had 74 cases.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Mustapha Jibrin, disclosed this to newsmen, in Minna, on Wednesday, while giving the update on the outbreak of the disease.

He said that the amount approved by the government would help in the purchase of the required drugs to fight the menace.

He said the ministry would embark on surveillance of the state to enable the team of doctors already deplored to identify parts of the state affected.

He, however, disclosed that a total of 205 cases of gastroenteritis were reported in other local government areas; they include Agaie, Gurara, Lapai, Mokwa, Munya, Paikoro, Suleja, Tafa and Wushishi local government areas.

According to him, “The Niger State Government has sent a rapid response clinical team to assist in the management of the outbreak. The state also dispatched outbreak team to the affected councils for assessment and active case search.

“The state is collaborating closely with World Health Organisation WHO and United Nations International Children Education Fund to see that the menace stop. Samples are also being taken to confirm the causative organism,” Jibrin said.

The commissioner disclosed that so far, 20 states in the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have reported cholera outbreak this year alone with more than 6,850 cases and 97 deaths including Niger State.

He, however, admonished people to always observe good personal hygiene and environmental hygiene which will serve as prevention and control of the cholera outbreak in the state.