



Niger State Government says it has identified 47,611 vulnerable households that will benefit from food items donated to the state by the Coalition of Private Sector Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad, the state Coordinator for the Coalition of Private Sector Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), made this known on Tuesday during a visit to the state Supply Company Store House in Minna.

Muhammad explained that out of the 88 trucks of the items expected to be delivered to the state, only 73 trucks have so far been received, saying 15 of such trucks are being awaited.

According to him, the items will be distributed as soon as donations were completed; the items will be shared in line with the guidelines given by the CACOVID.

“We have received items fine, but it is a continuous process and until these items are complete, no distribution will be made because in the template of CACOVID, all these items will have to be put together to make a package,” he said.





He said only 9,000 bags of rice had been received as against the 47,611 bags that were expected, stressing that they cannot be distributed for now.

The coordinator noted that the issue was not peculiar to Niger state alone, saying that he was in constant touch with the National Secretariat of CACOVID for update.

Earlier, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the State Government, said that the government was not in anyway hoarding food items donated by CACOVID as efforts were ongoing to distribute them.

He said that the food items were intact, adding that the process of supply was still ongoing and beneficiaries would be identified and profiled when the supply of the items had been completed.

Matane noted that the items would be distributed in a transparent and orderly manner, so that they will get to the actual people they were meant for.