Niger State government on Wednesday discharged 27 suspected COVID-19 patients who were placed on isolation, after testing negative to the deadly virus.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Muhammad Makusidi, disclosed this to journalists while releasing the suspected cases at the Minna isolation centre.

He explained that the suspected cases were among those who had contact with a primary suspected case in Makera, Mashegu local government area, whose result also came back negative.

The Commissioner explained that it is unnecessary keeping them in isolation after testing negative to the Virus, hence their release to reunite with their families.

He added that another suspected case, who was picked up at Bay Clinic on receiving signal, has also been discharged as his result also tested negative.

He cleared the air on a suspected case at Stadium Junction Minna, saying the suspect was in transit from Onitsha to Kebbi State, but her body temperature and other vital signs were taken before she was allowed to proceed to her destination even as the appropriate authorities in Kebbi State have also been notified.





The commissioner said the state has so far attended to 20 signals, with seven persons still currently in isolation at the centre in Minna, while few other individuals have been permitted to be in self-isolation at their homes.

On the index case, Makusidi said that he is stable and receiving treatment at the isolation and treatment centre at the General Hospital.

He, however, urged the public to disregard any report of another positive case in the state that was not announced by the appropriate authority, and appealed to them to desist from disseminating fake news on CONVID-19 in order not to create stigma.

He called on the public to continue to obey the rules and regulation as directed by health professionals and the state government, adding that the sensitization being carried out to avoid contracting the virus had been helpful.