A group of Niger Delta youths under the aegis of Niger Delta Youth Council, has solicited support of people from the area for the the Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Professor Charles Dokubo.

The group said for Dokubo to succeed in his assigned task in PAP, all ethnic nationals in the region must join hands for the realization of the goal.

The organization, in a statement released after its meeting held yesterday, in Abuja,also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to mandate security agencies do their assigned jobs effectively, just as it decried the level of insecurity in the country.

The statement which was signed by the National Coordinator of Niger Delta Youth Council, Comrade Jator Abido, and Secretary, Comrade Kede Michael, respectively, appealed to the people of Niger Delta “to stop the castigation, falsehood and blackmail against the Office of the SA to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Coordinator Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP), Prof Charles Dokubo, in all ramifications.”