Youths drawn from the nine Niger Delta states under the aegis of Consolidated Youths of Niger Delta (CYND) have threatened to march to Aso Rock to protest alleged hijacking of the Niger Delta Development Corporation (NDDC) by politicians.

The youths said some powerful politicians were frustrating the current board of the NDDC from delivering on its core mandate in the region

Arising from an emergency meeting of the body in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital on Thursday, the youths resolved to carry out their threats “if activities of politicians continue to hamper smooth operations of the commission”.

A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, read by Comrade Frank Naday, the National Coordinator of the group, alleged that ex-Senator Magnus Abe and former governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timiprieye Silva, were working in close collaboration with other politicians “to politicise the commission.”

It stressed: “We have already finished with a petition on this matter to be forwarded to the Presidency because since the appointment of the new NDDC board led by Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, these politicians have jumped in, and are trying to arm-twist President Muhammadu Buhari’s hands to impose their choice candidate as the Managing Director (MD) of the agency.

“Since he was named as the Acting MD of the agency, Prof. Brambaifa, has demonstrated enough capacity even with the lean resources in the coffers of the commission in tackling the myriads of development challenges facing the Niger Delta region, especially in the areas of scholarships, vocational training for youths, road works and settlement of arrears owed contractors.”

The group, however, commended the NDDC board for defraying the backlog of arrears owed youths who were engaged to undertake the water hyacinth contract worth several millions of naira.

“Under his watch in the last couple of months, the current board has shown that it is not in the interest of the people of Niger Delta to play politics with projects as others before him because he is not a politician.

“This is the first time we will have someone with the mindset of a technocrat who is not interested in using the NDDC platform as a springboard or preparatory ground to launch himself to elective office,” Naday noted.