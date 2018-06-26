A youth group, under the aegis of Niger Delta Youth Movement, has commenced a six-week programme for capturing a comprehensive information on both unemployed graduates and skilled craftsmen in the region.

Spokesperson of the Group, Mr. Joseph Daniel disclosed this in a Press Briefing over the weekend in Uyo.

The exercise, Daniel said was designed to enable the oil companies operating in the region to have a database of unemployed youths for proper planning and development of the region.

He disclosed further that the database would help the youths access the benefits of employment and other opportunities from the multinationals.

The exercise would embrace youths within the ages of 18 and 40, and also help oil companies in their development plans for the area as well as fetch workers from the databank for proper accountability and even development.

He noted that the youth group is not confrontational but a principal partner to the multinational corporations operating with the region.

He called on Akwa Ibom Youths to avail themselves of the opportunity and log onto the website www.ndyemployment.com as the portal had already been opened since June 15, 2018.