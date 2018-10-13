



Niger Delta youths have reiterated calls for the Federal Government to increase funding for the office of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The call was made in Abuja when youths under the aegis of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide visited the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Coordinator of the Amnesty Program, Prof Charles Dokubo at his official.

According to a statement signed by the spokesman Daniel Dasimaka, the Executives noted that there has been a gap that exists between the amnesty office/program and the IYC, and called for increased synergy between both parties.

The youths urged the Amnesty Office to make the education, training and empowerment of the beneficiaries and critical stakeholders of the Amnesty program a high priority.

They implored the Amnesty Boss to ensure that the culture of training and abandoning delegates afterwards should be a thing of the past as they became threat to the region.

In his reaction Prof Charles Dokubo thanked the IYC team for the visit and pledged to work with them and all critical Stakeholders to ensure the success of the Amnesty program and the peace and development of the Niger Delta region.

Dokubo stated that he is so passionate about the development of the Niger Delta people and would make vocational training and education a high priority of the amnesty program.