A new permanent secretary has been appointed to oversee the affairs of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affair (MNDA).

The new permanent secretary, Mrs Diiarau Didi Esther Walson-Jack who was received by the management and staff of MNDA yesterday, nine days after the former perm sec, Aliyu Bisalla, who was overseeing the Ministry retired from public service upon attaining the mandatory age of 60 said, she returned to the Ministry with nostalgia and also with a sense of purpose, “that I returned to this Ministry of my Federal Service birth.”

She urged the staff to aimed at increasing the quality of public service delivery, leading to the provision of a more lasting trajectory for the progressive development of the country. Adding that she commits to providing leadership for the attainment of the four broad goals of the policy enunciated by the head of service of the federation (HCSF), Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita.

She said that quality work with quality time would be their watchword as a Ministry while urging the staff to make resumption of work at 8.00am the norm than exemption and put in minimum eight hours for which the Federal Government is paying them for, and add a few hours when necessary”

Mrs Wack-Jackson started her career in the Federal Civil Service in MNDA as an Assistant Director, Appointments and Discipline and later Deputy Director, Appointment, Promotion and Discipline and other appointment came and in 2017 she was deployed to the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation as the Permanent Secretary.