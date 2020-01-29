<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA), Mr. Olusade Adesola, said the ministry would partner with the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP), to empower young people in driving Nigeria’s developmental agenda.

He stated this when the NYP delegation led by the Speaker, Hon. Mubarak Mijinyawa, visited the Permanent Secretary in Abuja to intimate him on the activities of the group .

Mr. Adesola explained that the Nigerian Youth Parliament is a flagship programme of the Ministry of Youths and Sports with the objective of inculcating in the youths, leadership and legislative training, to help them become credible lawmakers and responsible leaders.

A statement by the ministry’s Head of Press & PR, Patricia Deworitshe quoted the c as saying, “it is important for us to ensure that the resolution and decisions of the Parliament are submitted to the National Assembly and the Minister of Youths and Sports for formal legislative action”.





Speaking further, Mr. Adesola encouraged the youths to pay courtesy calls to other Ministries to seek ways of partnering with them. He also advised that the NYP liaises with the Ministry of Youths and Sport to develop a framework for legislative internship which will be forwarded to the appropriate authority for necessary approval.

Earlier, Hon. Mijinyawa noted that the Parliament is a developmental training institution created to strengthen, reinforce and consolidate efforts in empowering youths through meaningful youth representation in driving Nigerian developmental agenda.

He explained that the NYP has been able to come up with motions from its sittings that have impacted on government policies.

The Deputy speaker NYP, Mary Torunana, highlighted the Parliament’s areas of interest as the Legislative Internship, Capacity building and programmes sponsorship to enable them gain experience in the Public Service.