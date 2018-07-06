The Minister of Niger Delta, Pastor Usani Usani Uguru, has called on the Nigerian journalists to play their role in advancing peace and development in the country.

The minister who gave the charge when he received a delegation from the Cross River State journalist forum, Abuja led by the forum secretary, David Odama during a condolence visit to commiserate with him over the demise of his Father stressed the need for every one to play its role effectively in order to better the society.

“I strongly believe that if every one plays his role as expected, we will get somewhere”.

The Minister who expressed gratitude over the concern shown to him at his trying moment by the Cross River journalists forum declared his willingness to partner the forum in carrying out their role s as journalist.

He said as journalists, they should used objectivity to decide matters that are before them, adding that in any situation, objectivity must be the guiding principle as enshrined in the journalism profession.

“As media men, you carry the burden of the state in particular and the country as a whole on your head in terms of justice, and when you adhere to the code of your profession, there would be no problem”, he said.

Earlier, Secretary of the forum, David Odama who represented the Chairman of the forum, Gabriel Odu had informed the minister that the forum shares in the moment of grief with the minister and is especially pained that ” Late Pa Usani’s fatherly counsel would be missed at a time when it is most needed”.

Odama urged the minister to take solence on the fact that PA Uguru lived a fulfilled life while on earth.

In his remarks, chairman of the CROSJOF week planning committee, Elder Ofem Uket admonished the minister to uze his position to attract federal government presence to the state

The high point of the visit was the presentation of a condolence letter from the forum to the Minister.