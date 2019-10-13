<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has been urged to extend his supervisory roles to the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, following alleged corruption in the scheme.

The ex-militants under the auspices of Ex-Agitators Youth Development Combined, EAYDC, who made the call weekend in Yenagoa, said since its inception, the amnesty programme had been hijacked by non-agitators, who mismanaged resources leaving only crumbs for the real ex-militants.

Members of EAYDC, who were drawn from the three phases insisted that the injustice in the amnesty programme must be addressed, described the amnesty office as one of the most corrupt interventionist agencies in the country.

The group in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, General Tonye Bobo popularly called Sir T, said the original code prescribed by the United Nations to guide interventionist agencies had been abandoned by the amnesty office, adding that the non-training of delegates was one of the reasons why the amnesty programme was lagging behind.

He said: “One of the primary aims of the Amnesty Programme has been defeated, which of course, is the re-integration phase, which has not been fulfilled. This is the cause of the perennial agitations in the region.

“We are a grassroots-based organization in the region and will not support anybody or group of people, who wish to sabotage his efforts in the ministry. We will collaborate with all compatriots to work with the minister and his team to actualize the federal government plan for the region”.

“We appeal to the general public to give the new minister their maximum support and a chance to actualize his dream for the region. Senator Akpabio is more acquainted with the issues and challenges in the region.”

While Akpabio expressing the hope that Akpabio would not disappoint the region, he said the minister will deploy his wealth of experience in his new assignment insisting that the former governor was competent and would handle his new assignment with passion.

He said its members would support Akpabio and offer him required assistance in his quest to develop the region.