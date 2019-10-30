<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to implement the 2009 Amnesty Programme agreement promised to ex-Niger Delta militants under the aegis of the Forum of ex-Niger Delta Agitators during the first phase.

The group made this known in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, during a meeting with the coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Professor Charles Dokubo, the national vice president of the ex-agitators forum, Chief Henry Dunudoudougha.

They called on the Federal Government to stop taking the ex-agitators for granted and ensure speedy training and empowerment of all beneficiaries of the programme as contained in the terms of agreement.

“We have been patient with the Federal Government since 2009 when the agreement was signed but we have reached our limit and, therefore, call for the provision of leadership training to all camp leaders outside the shores of this country without further delay,” they stated.

They said the truce between government and ex-agitators was reached in the interest of the Niger Delta region and nation but stated the delay in the implementation of the terms of agreement did not show goodwill on the part of government.

“We have kept to our part of the agreement and have resisted all temptation to return to the creeks; it is, therefore, important for the government to also keep its part,” they added.

Also speaking, the spokesman of the group Comrade Opia Joshua, reminded Dokubo and his team that it was the proclamation of the amnesty programme by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’dua in 2009 and the subsequent agreement with agitators that improved the production output of oil from 750bpd to 2.7mbpd, which boosted the economy of the country.