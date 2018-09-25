The Pan Niger Delta Forum, (PANDEF) has called on the federal government to approve the granting to Niger Delta indigenes and the Niger Delta state governments, who are interested, the Right of First Refusal (RoFR) in the renewal and award of Oil Licenses.

PANDEF, in a statement read and signed by its leaders, Chief Edwin Clark, in Abuja yesterday, said “let us use this opportunity to restate PANDEF’s demand that the federal government should, as a matter of urgent priority, approve the granting to Niger Delta indigenes and the Niger Delta state governments, who are interested, the Right of First Refusal (RoFR) in the renewal and award of Oil Licenses.

“This will positively and rapidly impact on the social and economic prosperity of the region and the country as a whole, and would hugely contribute to the peace and security in the Niger Delta.

The group also noted that it has come to their knowledge of the invasion of BELEMA OIL Field, OML 25, by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in connivance with internal and external collaborators aided by the military and hired miscreants to forcefully evacuate the peaceful protesters, mostly women and youths, who had occupied the Belema Flow Station Kula Kingdom, Akuku Toru local government area, Rivers State.

The group noted that this unfortunate action by SPDC and its collaborators is capable of causing untold crisis in that part of the Niger Delta.

It further noted that SPDC must put on hold any planned sale of OML 25 in the overall interest of peace and stability of the Niger Delta Region and produce the report of pre environmental impact assessment carried out before their operations and post impact assessment to determine the state of the environment.

The group said “it is the position of PANDEF that SPDC and indeed any other oil company shall no longer treat Niger Delta people like their slaves and toxic dumping ground and walk away without taking responsibility.

“PANDEF calls on the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, to direct the Chief Defense Staff, the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Military High Command, to set up a high powered investigative panel to uncover those behind the deployment of the Naval gunboats to the host communities in OML 25 in Kula Kingdom, Akuku Toru local government area of Rivers state on Saturday, 15th September, 2018.

“We also call on the Minister of state for Petroleum and GMD of NNPC to provide a conducive environment outside the Military Barracks for dialogue and peace building with the host communities, PANDEF and SPDC with a view to resolving the existing dispute, rather than the intimidation by the Joint Task Force, JTF.”