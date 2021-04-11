



The 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, 21st CYNDAC, Sunday, said the Presidency placed the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, under the supervision of Ministry of Niger Delta, MNDA, to put the interventionist agency in check.

Coordinator of the group, self-styled “General” Izon Ebi, who revealed this in a statement, appealed to the people of Niger Delta to support the Minister of Niger-Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio, in executing the assignment.

“The ability to make or mar the Niger Delta region is in the hands of Niger Delta people, therefore, the essence of aligning the commission with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs was to finally put the commission into check and to further reduce the incidence of unnecessary bureaucracy and bottlenecks in its administration and to limit the extent of corruption surrounding its operations and transactions.

“The first phase of agitation by political detractors and champions of underdevelopment in the Niger Delta region started immediately after the supervisory powers of NDDC was removed from the office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, to the office of Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, which was and still is a great step in the right direction.”





“There is no gain saying that Niger Delta people are the purveyors of administrative rascality and insensitivity on the day to day leadership of the commission. It is on record that no other region in Nigeria from inception ever produced the leadership of NDDC except the people of the region, therefore, the development or otherwise of the Niger Delta region through the interventionist agency NDDC is in the hands of the Niger Delta people.

“We urge Niger Delta people to embrace every positive reforms geared towards value addition and rejuvenation of the commission for better service delivery to the people.

“Again the forensic audit of the commission ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari must be satisfactory carried out to set good starting point for the incoming substantive administration.

“If the forensic audit of the commission fails, it means the purveyors of administrative rascality and corrupt tendencies will continue to thrive; it also means the commission in itself will forever be run by the few to the detriment of all. If for nothing, the recent naming of beneficiaries of NDDC contracts in the National Assembly remains a remarkable strategy to discourage corrupt tendencies and administrative high handedness in the affairs of the commission.

“As concerned people of the Niger Delta region, we, for the umpteenth time, wish to use this medium to appeal to all and sundry to support the conduct and publication of the result of the commission forensic audit, to set all records straight, embolden the commission in its administrative capacity to enable it fulfill the essence of its establishment,” he said.