The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has reiterated the government’s determination to recover every money paid to contractors on all abandoned projects by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

He made the assertion during the weekend at the palace of the Paramount ruler of lbeno Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, His Royal Highness Owong Effiong Bassey Archianga.

Akpabio paid a courtesy call to the palace at Ibeno after the inspection of the Mkpanak-Ibeno Skill Acquisition Centre .

The Minister assured the paramount ruler that the Forensic audit of the NDDC as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari will expose all contractors who received payments and abandoned the jobs.

He said the contractors will either return to sites to complete the jobs or pay back the monies received.

Senator Akpabio was furious at the report by Dr. Archianga that the NDDC abandoned over 10 projects at lbeno Local Government Area.





The abandoned projects according to the paramount ruler are as follows; The construction of lwuoachang -Eastern Obolo Road, Itak Abasi/Okoritak Communities Shoreline protection/Embankment, Upenekang/Iwuoachang Shoreline protection/ embankment, Ibeno Mini Stadium, Ibeno Civic Center, Ibeno Standard Divisional Police Headquarters, Orukim/Unyenge/Itioesek Road, Mounting of Transformers and electrification of Ibeno Villages, Inua Eyet Ikot/Itak Idim Ukpa/Okposo Road, Ikot Ekong/Ibeno Road and Channelization of creeks in Ibeno Communities.

Earlier in his address, Dr. Effiong Bassey Archianga, commended the efforts of Senator Akpabio in trying to streamline procedures and operations in the NDDC.

He also appreciated his visit to the Skill Acquisition Centre, a project under construction by the Ministry.

He recalled that the project started when the Minister was the governor of Akwa Ibom State.