Niger court sacks new Kontagora emir

A Minna High Court on Tuesday ordered Mohammed Barau Kontagora to stop parading himself as the 7th Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora.

The order followed the hearing of an ex-parte motion brought before the court by 15 contestants for the throne.

The defendants in the motion were the new emir, Mohammed Barau Kontagora, the Attorney General of Niger State, and the Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The Judge, Justice Abdullahi Mikailu restrained the first defendant, Mohammed Barau Kontagora, from parading himself as the 7th Emir “pending the hearing and determination of the plaintiff/applicants’ Motion on notice dated and filed on 11/10/2021.”

“An order of interim injunction is hereby made and issued retraining all the defendants/respondents, their agents, privies and/or any other person by whatever name called acting on the authorities or persons claiming and/or parading or presenting or installing the 1st defendant by presenting a staff of office as the 7th Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora pending the hearing and determination of the plaintiffs/applicants’ motion on notice dated and filed on 11/10/2022.” the court ruled.

The counsel to the plaintiffs, W. Y. Mamman Esq, had prayed the court to restrain the Barau from parading himself as the 7th Emir.

The case has been adjourned till October 20, 2021.