<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former councilors in Niger State have threatened to take a legal action against Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, for delaying payment of their severance allowance already approved by the governor.

The ex- councillors also prevailed on Governor Abubakar Bello, to effect the payment of their allowance entitlements before the conduct of the forth coming local government elections.

The Chairman, Committee on Allowance Recovery, Aliyu Abubakar, on Friday appealed to the governor to ensure that approval money was released.

He said, “We have it on good authority that Governor Abubakar Bello, has approved the payment of the allowance but the Ministry of Local Government is delaying payment.

“If nothing is done before the end of November this year we will drag the government and officials of the Ministry for Local Government before the Economic Financial Crimes Commission and the ICPC because this is a case of corruption.”