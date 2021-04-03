



The Niger state government has warned it citizen that despite arrival of the Coronavirus vaccine, the pandemic has not been defeated hence the need for the people to celebrate Easter, the ressurction of Jesus Christ with caution and adhere Strictly to the COVID-19 protocol as spelt out by health professionals.

The government gave the warning in an Easter message to Christians through the Special Adviser Political and Strategy to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, Alhaji Nma Kolo, in Minna.

Nma Kolo enjoyed Christians to use the occasion of the Easter celebration to pray against the security challenges bedeviling the state, saying that current security situation in the state calls for serious prayers.

He said the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic was a wake up for the entire world that there is the need to go back to our creator and seek his Devine intervention in our affairs.

He urged the people “to remember to put our state in prayers for divine intervention in the series of challenges facing it especially insecurity coupled with banditry and kidnapping for God to touch the hearts of those behind these illegalities that has taken the lives of hundreds of our people, rendered many others homeless and jobless and also deprived a number of us freedom because they have continued to be in the captivity of these undesirable elements in the society.





“I charge you all to continue in the spirit of the Holy month and also remember to rejoice with moderation and observe all the COVID 19 protocols including wearing of face masks, hand washing and sanitising as well as keeping social and physical distances because the pandemic has not been totally tamed.”

Kolo maintained that though the disease has been contained considerably through the state government’s proactive efforts, he reminded the public that the disease has not been totally wiped out.

According to him, “While rejoicing with our Christian brothers and sisters for successfully completing this year’s 40 days Lenten season and the celebration Easter, I charge you all to continue in the spirit of the Holy month by making more sacrifices for the growth and development of our dear state”.

“We should also not forget the down trodden ones among us by sharing part of our God given resources with them during this festive period and after”.

He appreciated the leadership and members of all the registered political parties in the state for their roles in maintaining peace law and order without which the state will not be enjoying the dividends of Democracy being provided for the people by our government.