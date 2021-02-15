



The Niger State Government has condemned the abduction of 21 persons by bandits in Kundu village near Zungeru in Yakila District of Rafi Local Government Area of the state Sunday, describing it as an act of inhumanity.

This comes as a 400 level student of Microbiology in the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, Maryam Abdulsalam, has been discovered to be among the 21 persons kidnapped.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mary Noel Berje, quoted Governor Abubakar Sani Bello as describing the incident as an act of inhumanity, adding that government will intensify efforts towards ensuring the safety of lives and property.

“My government will not surrender to criminals in form of bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers but will continue to utilize available resources and manpower to curb the menace.

“Government has adequately mobilized security agencies to go after the bandits.

“I am pained by the security concerns in the state. My priority is to safeguard lives and property and no stone will be left unturned. I am supporting the security agencies to ensure maximum security on our roads and communities,” he said.

He appealed to families and loved ones of those kidnapped not to be downcast with the situation but be fervent in prayers to God for their safe return.





The governor also solicited for the cooperation of the people with the security agencies in sharing useful information that could help in the rescue of the kidnapped victims

After acknowledging the enormity of the security challenges facing the state, the governor in the statement, also assured the people that the state in active collaboration with President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies remain undaunted in its war against the lower societal elements making life miserable for the people.

THISDAY gathered that two sisters of a professor in the same university, one of them nursing a three-month-old baby were also kidnapped.

It was also learnt that seven members of the same family resident in the Kwangila area of Minna, the Niger State capital, were also among the victims.

Maryam and majority of those in the Niger State Transport Authority vehicle were returning from a wedding ceremony in Rijau town when the incident occurred.

THISDAY learnt that Maryam’s sister was released by the bandits because she was nursing a two-month-old baby.

The bandits are yet to make contact with other kidnapped victims’ families since the incident occurred around 3pm on Sunday.