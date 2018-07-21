The Niger State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Danjuma Salau, has decried the frequent clashes between herdsmen and farmers across the country, saying that the situation has become a “nightmare for governments at all levels”.

Apart from the loss of lives and property associated with the clashes, Salau said money meant for other developmental projects were being diverted to quell the clashes or provide succour to victims.

The commissioner made the remarks in Minna Friday when members of the Hausa/Fulani Stakeholders Forum paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

“Governments in this country have been overtasked to stem the farmers-herdsmen clashes that have become nightmares. The money meant for other projects are being channelled to contain this very dangerous situation across the country.

“The governments are also being given bad names by its critics because of the frequent occurrence of the clashes most often leading to the death of innocent people,” he said.

Salau therefore challenged the forum to collaborate with governments in their determination to bring an end to these clashes, pointing out that “the state and the nation need your services and assistance to foster peaceful coexistence among various ethnic groups in the country”.

The commissioner said to sustain the existing peace between herdsmen and farmers in the state, the government had created a grazing colony for herdsmen at Kampanin Bobi in Mariga Local Government Area with modern facilities such as schools, hospitals and markets, among others.

The commissioner also spoke against hate speeches by some Nigerians, saying such behaviour has the tendency to cause unrest among the people and therefore said it should be resisted by peace loving Nigerians who are committed to the course of building an egalitarian society.

He said Nigerians had lived together for decades therefore they should not allow themselves to be set against each other by those who did not believe in the corporate existence of the country.

Salau advised the youths to avoid being used as political thugs as electioneering begins, advising them to also ensure they register and acquire their permanent voter cards (PVCs) so that they would be able to vote in the next election.

Earlier, the chairman of the forum, Mallam Ibrahim Bala Khaleed, had said that the stakeholders forum was established in the state in 2006 to foster unity and to enhance the corporate existence of Nigerians as well as promoting their cultural heritage.