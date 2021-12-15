Niger: We’re aware that bandits tax villagers – commissioner

Niger state govẹrnment has admitted that it is not unaware that villagers were being taxed or extorted by members of the ISWAP/Boko-Haram/armed bandits who established their presence in some local government areas in the state.

Some criminal elements in Rumbun Giwa in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger state recently wrote under the name, Kungiyan Manuma and ordered all the farmers to be paying some specific levies and taxes before accessing their farms to harvest the produce.

The State Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Mr Emmanuel Umar, disclosed this while giving security updates and as well efforts made to free the locals from exploitations by the groups.

The Commissioner, nevertheless, said the state government has risen to the challenge by calling on the communities, especially farmers who are being forced to pay before accessing their farmlands to ignore the armed men and go about their daily businesses.

Lamenting, however, that the security situation is being exaggerated by the video in circulation on the social media about the state, the Commissioner said the fight against insurgency is a war between evil and good requiring collective efforts by all and sundry to succeed.

“Until and unless we rise to the challenge it will consume everybody”, the Commissioner expressed fears that the locals who are always the first to receive attacks from the armed bandits should be ready to do the needful now to avoid further loss of lives and properties.

While encouraging the communities to become more resilient not to bow to intimidations in order to frustrate the armed bandit activities by defying their commands, the Commissioner however expressed regrets that, “Some unpatriotic people are fuelling insecurity and crisis in the state, but the government is not resting on its oars.”

While appealing to the farmers not to comply with the directive and assured them of the safety of lives and properties, the Commissioner also disclosed plans by the state government to establish Vigilante Corps to be working with police to contain current security challenges.

“We are aware, God has blessed our farmers with bumper harvest this cropping season and the government is determined to support them, but these criminals are trying to extort them. We are doing everything to ensure that these criminals have no space in our communities”.

On the recent kidnap of nineteen persons in Mashegu Local Government Area, Mr Umar said frantic efforts were being made by security agencies to rescue the victims unhurt and solicited for the continuous prayers of Nigerlites and Nigerians against enemy forces.