Niger assembly steps down debate on 2022 budget over speaker’s picture

The Niger State House of Assembly has stepped down debate on the 2022 budget due to the absence of the speaker’s picture in the document.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Ahmed Marafa (APC-Chanchaga) seconded by Ahmad Bello (PDP-Agwara) during the plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion, Marafa said the nature of the budget document presented to the assembly by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello showed lacked respect for the legislature.

He observed that the budget only carried the picture of the governor without that of the speaker, who is the head of the state legislature.

He, however, dismissed insinuations that the lawmakers were at loggerheads with the executive, adding that the stepping down of debates on the budget was to ensure that things were done in the right way.

While ruling, Speaker Abdullahi Bawa said the debate on the budget should be stepped down until the mistake was corrected. (NAN)