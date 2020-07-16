



The Niger State House of Assembly has impeached its majority leader, Suleiman Nasko, and his deputy, Andrew Jagaba.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Ndagi Baba, representing Lavun Constituency and seconded by Saidu Tama, representing Edati Constituency during Thursday’s plenary.

Speaking on the motion, Baba said the lawmakers had observed that the majority and deputy majority leaders were responsible for the slow movement of activities in the House, adding that the House under their leadership was not progressing.





But the Speaker, Abdullahi Wuse, said he was not notified of the decision to impeach them which was contrary to the Standing Order of the House.

Mohammed Haruna, representing Bida II Constituency, however, moved that the order read by the speaker be suspended and was seconded by Malik Madaki, representing Bosso Constituency.

Meanwhile, Yabagi Akote, representing Gbako Constituency, nominated Abba Bala, as the new majority leader and was seconded by Suleiman Gambo, representing Paikoro Constituency.

Bashir Lokogoma, nominated Binta Mamman, representing Gurara Constituency, as the new deputy majority and was seconded by Malik Madaki, representing Bosso Constituency.