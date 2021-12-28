NIDOE to establish ‘diaspora village’ in Nigeria

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, Europe (NIDOE), Italy Chapter, says it is planning to build a multi-million dollar ‘Diaspora Village’ in Nigeria as part of efforts to encourage Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country.

The Chairman of the chapter, Mr George Omo-Iduhon made this known in an interview with newsmen on Monday.

According to him, the body will not slack in its responsibilities of attracting foreign investments into Nigeria to build the economy.

“We are proposing to build a multi-million dollar Diaspora Village in Nigeria, to be located in Lagos.

“We want to do more for our country, so we thought it wise to establish a Diaspora Village where we can have land to farm and also have our housing estate.

“The major mission of NIDOE is home development and the enormous remittance Nigerians in Europe have made in recent times can not be compared to that of other continents,” he said.

Omo-Iduhon noted that NIDOE would require a vast portion of land for the project, adding that it would encourage many Nigerians to come back and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

According to him, many Nigerians in Europe, especially Italy have thriving legitimate businesses, want to give back to their country and want a place they can call their own in Nigeria.

“Most Nigerians abroad have been swindled by those they trusted to facilitate businesses for them, while those that were contracted to build houses for them failed to execute the project.

“Our end goal and the necessity for the project is to restore the confidence of Nigerians in Diaspora to come back and build Nigeria’s economy,” Omo-Iduhon said.