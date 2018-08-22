The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, Europe (NIDOE), Mr Kenneth Gbandi, says the organisation will partner with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for the registration of its members.

Gbandi said on Wednesday in Abuja that the partnership was to create a database for Nigerians in Diaspora.

According to him, we want to register all Nigerians in Diaspora and we are keying into NIMC, which is the agency mandated to register Nigerians.

He said the purpose was to know the number of NIDOE members, their professions and locations to create a human resource pool needed for homeland development.

“We believe that before we can talk about development process in Nigeria, especially knowing that Nigerians in Diaspora have the largest remittance in Nigeria, we must have our database.

“We have the human resources needed to develop our country but our challenge has been to have a database where we can identify the needed professionals,” he said.

Gbandi said the induction of some outstanding Nigerians into the Diaspora hall of fame was to have individuals in the country that would support the adoption and implementation of NIDOE ideas and policies.

“No matter how beautiful our ideas and policies may be in the Diaspora, it can never germinate in Nigeria without having individuals to support the adoption and implementation.

“These individuals will have to go extra miles to ensure that the policy makers adopt and accept those policies and make them work in the country,” he said.

He, however, called on the Federal Government to urgently consider the establishment of the Diaspora Commission and granting of voting rights to Nigerians in Diaspora.

Gbandi said that NIDOE was ready to have the commission established and the voting rights granted.