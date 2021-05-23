The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has faulted what it described as a most irrelevant and absolutely unintelligent criticism by the Peoples Democratic Party, advising the party not to criticize for criticism’s sake.

In a statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media and Public Relations, NIDCOM explained that organising townhall meetings to brief Nigerian citizens abroad on the activities of the government back home is part of its mandate, which the commission is duly fulfilling.

It said that under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, Nigeria not only has a diaspora commission but also now has a holistic diaspora policy, the first of its kind in Africa, targeted at harnessing the enormous potential of the millions of Nigerians excelling in all spheres abroad

“So, the politicisation of every activity of President Muhammadu Buhari by the PDP is in bad taste.

“They first attempted to ridicule President Muhammadu Buhari by saying the event in France had been cancelled.

“Realising their folly, the opposition went as far as saying that President Muhammadu Buhari met with only government officials and not members of the Nigerian community.

“Now, PDP is singing another tune, trying to downplay the highly successful trip of President Muhammadu Buhari to France.

“NIDCOM sees the unwarranted statement by the PDP on Buhari’s visit to France as ridiculous, ignorant, pedestrian, and laughable.





Town hall meetings are being held in the six geo-political zones regularly in the country by various arms of government at all levels to brief the citizens on the activities of the government.

Moreover, President Muhammadu Buhari also meets with various groups and associations back home.

“Inasmuch as we are not holding brief for the Presidency and agencies responsible for briefing Nigerians in the country, it is pertinent to say that those in opposition, particularly the major opposition party, the PDP, should criticise constructively based on facts and not to play to the gallery on every matter.

“We were expecting PDP, through its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, who issued the statement, to actually commend this administration because since the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in 2015, and his regular interface with Nigerians in the Diaspora, their remittances had not only increased significantly, their contributions to the economy as well as other benefits accruing to the country from its Diaspora have been duly acknowledged and encouraged.

“PDP ought to have listed their own achievements and contributions to the socio-economic development of Nigeria as compared to the enormous achievements of this administration, particularly infrastructural development under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration within the context of serious revenue shortfall accruing to the country.”