The Federal Government has said Nigerians abroad, who wish to be evacuated, must test negative for the coronavirus.

This was contained in a form entitled: “COVID-19 Application Form for Nigerians who want to return home” on the website of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM.

The form states that anyone who intends to return “must get tested for the virus in your country of residence and be issued an authorised health clearance certificate attesting that you are COVID-19 free”.

“This certificate must be presented and authenticated by officials at the airport in your country of departure before you are allowed to board the aircraft,” it said.





“On landing, you will also be on compulsory quarantine for 14 days on arrival in Nigeria, at an NCDC approved location.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, NIDCOM chairman, had announced that the financial implications of the evacuation will be borne by the evacuees.

On Monday, Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, said only few Nigerians abroad had so far indicated interest to be evacuated.

“We sent the letters (to the embassies) last week but we have not gotten many persons that want to return now,” he said.

“They are just few, not many; but we are still waiting to confirm their actual number.”