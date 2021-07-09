NIDCOM boss urges media to raise advocacy on rape

The Chairman of Nigerian in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has appealed to journalists to crusade for justice for victims of rape.

Dabiri-Erewa made the appeal yesterday during a capacity building for journalists reporting the incident of rape, which was organised by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC).

She said that although many victims of rape are usually hesitant to speak out, journalists have a duty to advocate and encourage victims of rape to speak out.

“Let somebody know that you can go to jail for 14 years ,for 21 years, if you rape an underage girl. There is a lot of work for you to do in reporting, in advocacy and in encouraging victims of rape to speak out. Till date, I get people who come to me and say ‘I don’t want to talk about it.’

“Women just don’t want to talk about it. And that is the truth. We need to encourage women to speak out more and seek justice, particularly about what is going on back there. It is really happening with the younger girls below 11 years. Even the parents can talk about it. So it is your role as reporters to report this and follow it up,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

Also the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina, described the issue of rape as very sensitive and emotive.

Adesina said the victims of rape could be destroyed if the cases were not reported with compassion.

Lecture papers were delivered by other members of the faculty, including the Head Mass Communications Department, Baze University, Abuja, Professor Abiodun Adeniyi, a Legal Practitioner, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, the Manager News, NTA, Mrs. Rabi Abdullah, the Editor in Chief, Premium Times, Mr. Musikilu Mojeed and an Investigative Journalists, Dr. Theophilus Abah and Mr. Idowu Bakare.

The Director General of the NCAC and Convener of the Programme, Mr. Olusegun Runsewe, said rape and other forms of violence against women and in some exception, men were infringement on victims’ rights to privacy, self-preservation and dignity.