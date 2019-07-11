<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (NICArb) has called on the Federal Government to position Nigeria as an arbitration hub in Africa.

Addressing journalists at a press conference in Lagos, yesterday, the Registrar/CEO of the institute, Sola Oshodi-John, raised salient issues around its forthcoming 40th Anniversary with the theme: Building a Culture of Arbitration and Sustainable Institutions in West Africa.

Oshodi-John called on the “Federal Government to leverage on the regional economic and monetary integration through the signing and implementation of AfCFTA, and the African Union single currency initiative, in positioning Nigeria and the West African sub-region as a major hub for International Arbitration.

The Registrar advised the Federal Government to take proactive measures in ensuring that AfCFTA’s arbitration arrangements are favourable to Nigeria’s interest, while making efforts at domesticating the Agreement in Nigeria.”

The 40th Anniversary Conference and Investiture, which will be held in November in Lagos, will provide a forum for an intellectual discussion of key issues affecting Arbitration in West Africa.

It is focused on yielding practical solutions, necessary to encourage the adoption of Arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in the West African sub-region. The conference promises a line-up of renowned regional and global speakers who are experts in the chosen subject areas, and will feature panels made-up of technical experts and breakout sessions for intensive exploration of the chosen subject areas.