



The Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Kwara chapter, has expressed concern that only one registered architect was in the services of Kwara State Government.

‎The Chairman of the chapter, A. O. Adeyemo, made this known on Tuesday at a news conference to mark World Architecture Day and the 4th Architecture Week of the state chapter.

According to him, there should be at least, 10 registered architects in the state civil service, adding that each local government is expected to have at least two in their employment to design and supervise all structural works.

Adeyemo attributed spate of building collapses to refusal of owners of building to employ or involve architects in the design of houses.

He bemoaned a system in the country where many professionals were neither used nor patronised to handle building projects.

Adeyemo said not employing the services of Architects was tantamount to refusing to create a better world.

“Not employing architects in a society leads to various forms of building and environmental failure, building collapse being the most common in this part of the world.

“Some buildings may not collapse but fail structurally and require remedial work resulting in huge economic drains.

“Other types of design failures related to ventilation, lighting and services, diminish greatly when an Architect is on board the project.

“For us in Nigeria, the need to employ Architects at Local, State and Federal Government levels is imperative.

“Many architectural services departments, Planning, and Development Control offices are short of Architectural staff,” he said.

Architecture, the chairman said, made creation of a better world saying; “imagine the world without iconic buildings like the Sydney Opra house, Burj‎ Al Arab, Empire State House building or the White House.

“Visualise Nigeria without the National Theatre in Lagos, the International Conference Centre in Abuja, the Cocoa House in Ibadan, the NNPC Towers or the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)‎.

Adeyemo said activities of the celebration include industrial visits, site and facility tours, visit to Kwara State University, Malate and home hospitality‎.