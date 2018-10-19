



The National Intelligence Agency has raised the alarm over the likely presence of capsules from China said to have been made from foetuses, infants and flesh imported into the country.

The NIA raised the alarm in a document it prepared on October 12, 2018 and sent to the country’s National Security Adviser, Nigeria Customs Services, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Standards Organisation of Nigeria and National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control.

According to the document, the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety had before now seized 2,751 Chinese drugs/capsules containing remains from foetuses, infants and flesh imported into the country by Chinese nationals.

The seizure was done by the South Korean Customs Service on September 30, 2018, according to a Nigeria/China/South-Korea/Multilateral/Social document prepared by the NIA.

The drugs are said to claim to boost stamina, cure cancer, diabetes and some other diseases.

They were smuggled in suitcases and international mail.

Also found in the capsules were 18.7 billion viruses, including Hepatitis B.

The position of the NIA reads: “The South Korean Customs Service on 30th September, 2018, revealed that it had seized two thousand, seven hundred and fifty-one (2,751) Chinese drugs/capsules, containing human remains from fetuses, infants and flesh imported into the country by some Chinese nationals.

“The manufacturers claimed that the drugs/capsules can boost stamina, cure cancer, diabetes and some other terminal diseases. The capsules were smuggled in suitcases and through international mail.

“South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety indicated that eighteen billion, seven hundred million (18.7 billion) viruses, including hepatitis B virus, were found in the capsules. It stressed the making of the human-remain drugs and consuming them are crimes against humanity, which can also lead to serious health challenges.

“The Agency is monitoring the situation for detailed information. However, it is important for all relevant health regulatory agencies in Nigeria, especially the Federal Ministry of Health, NAFDAC, NDLEA and SON, to sensitise Nigerians of this development and warn them of the inherent dangers of patronizing drugs imported from China. The Customs Service, NIPOST and other mail delivery services, should also step up monitoring of cargoes and packages with drugs imported into Nigeria.”