The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has begun two-day training, for military, to stem human rights violations and enhance civilian protection into counter insurgency in the theatre of the operations in Adamawa

Mr Henry Ogwuche, Director women, children and vulnerable said, the war against, insurgeny is asymmetric nature by complication, hence the need to win the hearts and minds of civilian population in the operation.

Ogwuche who represented the Executive Secretary of the commission, said the training is to enhanced the capacity of military personnel in applying basic human rights principles and norms during the operations.

“To ensure effective mainstreaming of human rights and humanitarian norms and principles into counter insurgency operations by Military and other security operatives.

“This is a step down training in collaboration with the UNHCR to build the clarity of military to appreciate role of protecting vulnerable groups

He said the training would also reduce the casualty level as well the humanitarian consequences of internal displacements and protection challenges arising therefrom.

Earlier, Mr Mohammed Tijan-Cole, representing UNHCR expressed concern over the plight of 1.7 million IDPs in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe as a result of insurgency.

Tijan-Cole urged stakeholders to address shrinking of humanterian space and increasing poverty level as a result of insurgency in the region.

Flt.Lt Agbara Agbo said as a fighting force, they will continue to abide by the military rules of engagement abide by human rights in the discharge of their duties.