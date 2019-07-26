<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed concern over the manner the protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) is being handled by security agencies.

In a statement issued on Thursday, NHRC’s spokesman, Lambert Oparah, quoted the commission’s Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, as expressing concern “that the conflict, if not handled peacefully, may result in monumental human rights and humanitarian crises.”

Oparah said the NHRC called for speedy trial of the Shiite leader El Zakzaky and for government to ensure he receives adequate treatment against the consistent claim by his supporters of his state of health.

He said the NHRC views with great concern the incessant clashes between members of the IMN and security agencies, which has resulted in the loss of lives and wanton destruction of properties.

“The Executive Secretary of the commission condoled with the families of those who lost their loved ones on Monday in another clash between the protesting IMN members and the police in Abuja.

“The death of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, FCT Command, DCP Usman Umar, a Channels Television journalist, Precious Owolabi, some protesters and others who sustained various degrees of injury in that incident calls for serious and urgent action to address the situation.

“The Executive Secretary reiterated the commission’s call on Federal Government and the leaders of the Islamic Movement to consider dialogue as the best option in this conflict.

“In a crisis of this nature, human right is usually the casualty and as a national institution for the promotion and protection of human rights, we are very concerned that this conflict, if not handled peacefully, may result in monumental human rights and humanitarian crises.

“The commission called for speedy trial of the Shiite leader, El Zakzaky and government to ensure he receives adequate treatment against the consistent claim by his supporters of his state of health.

“The NHRC has been at the forefront of finding a solution to the protracted conflict between the IMN and the government over the conflict that has lasted for more than four years.”