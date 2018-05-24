The National Human Right Commission has called for multi-agency involvement to counter violence caused by extremists and completely stem the scourge of Boko Haram.

The NHRC Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

Ojukwu said that all stakeholders must play their roles by complementing efforts of the military in the fight against Boko Haram in the North East.

He lamented that the military was facing constraints on its ability to operate in the frontline because they were allowed to single handedly respond to most challenges posed by the insurgency.

He said that the military must be relieved of some areas of responsibility to enabled them have full concentration on their commitment.

He said: “While the military role is the most crucial, other comprehensive strategy should involve a whole segment of government rather than an approach limited solely on one institution.

“The military cannot be fighting in the frontline and be taking care of the humanitarian needs like healthcare, shelter, hunger and food challenges arising from the insurgency in some liberated areas.

“The Ministry of Information and National Orientation Agency should handle the aspects of communication and propaganda and that will take out the burden on the military.

“Even the trial of Boko Haram should not be the problem of the military. It should be handled by the Ministry of Justice and the courts.

“Time has come when all stakeholders should play their roles to shortened the time of operation, win the war, minimise humanitarian crises and stem human right violations.

“Every stakeholder should put its own capabilities to work to respond to these challenges.”