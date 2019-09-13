<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday condemned the killing of Shiites and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria during their Ashura annual mourning procession across the nation on Tuesday.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Tony Ojukwu, was quoted in the commission’s statement as calling for an in-depth investigation into the killing “with a view to bringing anyone involved in the dastardly act to book”.

“These acts of extra-judicial killing by the police have made human life inconsequential in Nigeria,” Ojukwu was quoted as saying in the statement by NHRC’s Director Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, Lambert Oparah.

The commission expressed disappointment “over this sad development” which it said defied its earlier warning of caution to both the police and the Shiites.

The commission urged “the police to always mainstream human rights in their operations”.

Ojukwu also “called on the Inspector-General of Police to sanction all commissioners of police under whose command these extra-judicial killings were perpetrated and prosecute all operational officers under whose supervision the peaceful processing members of the Shiite religious sect were killed.”