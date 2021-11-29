NHRC panel summons Gwagwalada hospital chief

An independent panel set up by the National Human Rights Commission has summoned the Chief Medical Director (CMD) Specialist Hospital, Gwagwalada to appear before it on Dec.2.

The panel is investigating human rights violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian police.

The chairman of the panel, retired Justice Suleiman Galadima, specifically asked the CMD to appear with the hospital’s mortuary entry list from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2012, to enable the panel to ascertain the whereabouts of the corpse of Patrick Oche.

Justice Galadima gave the order when the petitioner, Mercy, told the panel that her husband’s corpse was deposited at the Specialist, Gwagwalada.

Galadima also issued a witness summon on a lawyer, Maxwell Opara, because the petitioner named him as one of the lawyers who accompanied her to locate her husband’s corpse.

He then adjourned the petition until Dec. 2 for the continuation of the hearing.

Earlier, the petitioner, Mercy told the panel that she saw her husband last on Nov. 20, 2012, when he told her that he was travelling to his village for a marriage ceremony and would call her late.

Mercy told the panel that later she received a call that her husband was murdered in his car at Masaka, FCT, by some people.

She added that his corpse was deposited at the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital but was not allowed to see him.

“When I got to the hospital, we couldn’t locate my husband’s name in the morgue entry list of Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2012.

“My husband’s car was parked at the SARS’s office Garki.

“My children and I are suffering,” she said.

Mercy in her petition alleged that her husband was killed by the police.