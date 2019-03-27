<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), North-West Zonal Office, Kano says it received 168 cases in the zone from January to February.

Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi, the NHRC’s Acting Zonal Coordinator made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Kano.

Abdullahi said that out of the 168 cases, 108 had been attended to while 60 were pending.

According to him, most of the cases were on child custody, domestic violence, sexual abuse, injustice, inheritance conflicts, cruelty, inhuman and degrading treatment, unlawful arrest and detention.

He said that the commission also mediated on matters among couples and families, adding that some of the cases had been referred to courts after thorough investigations.

The Zonal Coordinator added that the Commission would soon commence sensitization in primary and secondary schools on human rights and encourage students to report rights violations to the commission.