The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has restated its commitment to improving actions that guaranteed the protection of citizens’ rights.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr. Tony Ojukwu, said this while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) in Abuja.

Ojukwu said the partnership would give the commission the desired opportunity to further improve on the implementation of its mandate of promoting, protecting and enforcing human rights.

The NHRC boss further said the collaboration was also aimed at improving accountability and transparency in addressing abuses in the country.

Ojukwu said the synergy would take human rights promotion and protection to greater heights.

He described CISLAC as an outstanding organisation that had continued to champion the protection of citizens’ rights.

CISLAC’s Executive Director, Mr Auwal Musa, said the idea of partnering with the commission was mooted to enhance collaboration in the fight against abuses on citizens.

“This is to provide basic human rights education to the citizens so as to enable them to know how best to seek redress for human rights violations.

“The NHRC has done very well and CISLAC is delighted to partner with it as this would bring about speedy collation, investigation and prosecution of human rights petitions,’’ he said.