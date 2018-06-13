The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has concluded arrangements to carry out an independent audit of police detention cells and facilities in all commands and formations across the country.

The audit, according to the Head, Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), Abayomi Shogunle, would take the Commission members to all detention cells of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Shogunle, who made this known in a statement, in Abuja, said the audit by the human rights commission followed the approval by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris.

Shogunle, in the statement, said that the audit would enable the NHRC oversee the human rights situation of detainees as well as undertake general audit of the state of police detention facilities (cells) in the country.

According to him, “This exercise is part of the NHRC 2018 audit of police detention centers in Nigeria.The NHRC had urged the Federal Government to review the pre-trial detention system, alleging excessive use and abuse of the practice in Nigeria.

“The commission was established by the NHRC ACT, 1995 as amended to deal with all matters relating to promotion, protection and enforcement of human rights in Nigeria.

“The PCRRU was established by the police authorities in 2015 with a mandate to receive and resolve cases of professional misconduct brought against officers.

