National Health Insurance Scheme on Tuesday urged health workers to treat patients with respect and dignity in order to ease access to healthcare.

The Executive Director of NHIS, Prof. Usman Yusuf, made the appeal in an interview with journalists shortly after 42nd Annual General and Scientific Meeting organised by West African College of Physicians, WACP, Nigeria chapter in Kaduna.

According to him, NHIS has done a lot of sacrifice to the country because of the funding it gives to hospitals.

He said that the scheme had improved access for many patients across the country and increased funding to hospitals, stressing that hospitals should, therefore, treat patients with respect and dignity as stipulated by the ethics of the medical profession.

The National Chairman of WACP, Dr Abel Nze-Onunu, said “Nigeria is a country with a lot of resources both human and material, but yet to get it right in the health sector.”

He added that the meeting was about examining the problems and challenges of the health sector in a scientific manner.

Rating maternal and infant mortality rate, he said “we have done several studies in these two areas. These areas are one of the indices we used for human development in the world.

“Nigeria performed extremely low in these areas and one of the key reason for this conference and we are going to discuss this extensively.”