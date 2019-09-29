<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) says it does not operate any bank account outside the federal government’s treasury single account (TSA).

Ayo Osinlu, NHIS spokesman, said this while reacting to rumours that one of the scheme’s accounts has been compromised

The rumour was triggered following a case of alleged fraud in one of the health maintenance organisations (HMO).

In a statement on Sunday, Osinlu dismissed the speculation that NHIS’ account was hacked in the process of the purported fraud.

He said: “That NHIS has no account anywhere else outside the Federal Government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA) in the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“It is therefore not possible, or true, that the perpetrators of this heinous crime hacked into the account of NHIS in this act.

“In the spirit of the Scheme’s ongoing rebranding reforms, of which Transparency and Accountability is a major factor, a Management Committee has been constituted the day after the crime was reported, to ascertain the veracity of the allegations, the actual sum involved and the circumstances that facilitated the commission of the crime, among other terms of reference.”

He said the scheme will not tolerate any breach of trust or guidelines under its operations, “while we also remain committed to the ongoing reforms aimed at repositioning the agency as a result-oriented and socially-responsible public institution”.