<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mohammed Sambo, executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), says the scheme now covers some levels of cancer surgeries and chemotherapy.

Sambo made this known while receiving Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, the first lady of Kebbi state, who was on a working visit to NHIS head office in Abuja, last Wednesday.

He expressed delight that the scheme used the opportunity of reviewing its operational guidelines in 2012 to remove cancer from the exclusion list of its benefits package

He said the scheme will continue to explore ways of working with “public-spirited organisations and individuals” to increase support for cancer patients.

Expressing concern over the prevalence of cancer, Sambo asked governmental and non-governmental organisations involved in creating awareness about cancer to “intensify advocacy to the appropriate authorities and institutions for the institutionalisation of innovative healthcare financing”.

The ES explained that innovative healthcare financing will open up resources for effective support for patients with capital-intensive conditions.

He commended the first lady, who is also the founder of Medicaid Cancer Foundation, for the “enormous work” she has done over the years.

He said NHIS is committed to working with her and the foundation to ensure that cancer does not “subdue humanity in our environment”.

Responding, the first lady requested the support of NHIS in the activities of the foundation such as creating awareness, cancer screening, support for victims and advocacy.

She said many cancer patients do not have the financial resources to help themselves, which is a challenge “we must all accept and rise up to confront”.