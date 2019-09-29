<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has assured stakeholders that the scheme’s account remains secured, intact and beyond the possible reach of hackers and other nefarious entities as it only operates the federal government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA).

The Head of Media and Public Relations of the scheme, Ayo Osinlu, made this known on Sunday in a press statement.

According to the statement: “The discovery of fraud in the operations of one of the Health Maintenance Organisations (HMO), Clearline International Limited, leading to the arrest of two persons, one of whom is a staff of the HMO concerned, has come to the attention of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

“The seriousness of this crime, the huge sum of money involved, and the reference to NHIS’ account being hacked in the process have compelled the scheme to make the following clarifications.

“That NHIS has no account anywhere else outside the Federal Government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA) in the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“It is therefore not possible, or true, that the perpetrators of this heinous crime hacked into the account of NHIS in this act.”

“That in the spirit of the scheme’s ongoing rebranding reforms, of which transparency and accountability is a major factor, a Management Committee has been constituted the day after the ­­crime was reported, to ascertain the veracity of the allegations, the actual sum involved and the circumstances that facilitated the commission of the crime, among other terms of reference,” it added.

The NHIS reassured its stakeholders and the general public that it will not tolerate any breach of trust or guidelines under its operations.