



Sole candidate for the vacant position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has promised to reposition the global business body when she finally assume duty.

She also expressed her gratitude to the new government of the United States of America (USA), for supporting her candidature for the WTO top job.





Speaking with Award-winning journalist Christiane Amanpour on Cable News Network (CNN) programme ‘Amanpour’ on Friday, Okonjo-Iweala disclosed she has a burning desire to bring new ideas in the ‘modus operandi’ of WTO.

According to Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, changes will be made in the operations of WTO when she finally gets the job.

The renowned Development Economist and former World Bank top executive, specifically, thanked President Biden and his Vice President, Senator Kamala Harris for supporting her candidature for the WTO job.