<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A non-governmental organization, Annabelles Bogi Development Initiative (ABDI), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to revamp primary health centres in Nigeria to boast and provide affordable healthcare services to indigent persons in the rural areas.

The group made the call during a workshop for nurses/midwives in Ebonyi State; the workshop took place at the National Obstetrics Fistula Centre, Abakaliki.

The workshop was attended by senior nursing officers/midwives from various health institutions in Nigeria, representatives of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM).

The theme of the workshop was “Expanding primary health care roles of nurses towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria”.

Addressing journalists shortly after the workshop, the executive director of the organization, Mrs. Uche Ebenezer, tasked President Buhari and state governors to think towards revamping the primary health centres, to boast healthcare delivery services to people living in the rural areas.

She noted that primary health centres, if would help to reduce the high rate of maternal and child death witnessed in most communities of the country.

“We focused on bringing to the fore the role of nurses as primary health care providers in achieving universal health coverage in Nigeria. Yes, there is gender inequality and health inequity in the nation and this has become a hindrance to the attainment of UHC in Nigeria.

“The Federal Government and state governors should think towards equipping and making primary health centres a habitable place for nurses, to enable them provide prompt healthcare delivery services to the people living in the rural areas.

”Nurses are poised to provide health care services at the primary health care level, however, the motivation to do so is perhaps hindered by poor state of primary health care centres in Nigeria,” she noted.

The director stated that her organization had delivered community-based related health services, particularly HIV/AIDS services, to over 57,630 beneficiaries, and vowed to launch more campaigns against the spread of HIV/AIDS in Ebonyi communities.

“Thinking and rethinking of health care in Nigeria should start from encouraging citizens to access health at the primary level before moving to the tertiary level.

“Nurses should be involved in community mobilization, country leadership and implementation of the community-based health insurance scheme as their contributions to the attainment of UHC in Nigeria,’’ she stated.